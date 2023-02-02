HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $261.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $221.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

