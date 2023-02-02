HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,241,170.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $261.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

