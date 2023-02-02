Head-To-Head Analysis: Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 27.70 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million 6.61 $6.54 million $0.25 4.92

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -52.84% -8.93% -8.58% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 83.72% 108.33% 108.33%

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Houston American Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

