Head-To-Head Review: BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) vs. Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40% Couchbase -43.92% -38.11% -24.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Couchbase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million 3.33 -$123.55 million ($1.74) -1.97 Couchbase $123.54 million 5.72 -$58.23 million ($1.46) -10.72

This table compares BigBear.ai and Couchbase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Couchbase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigBear.ai. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BigBear.ai and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00 Couchbase 0 3 8 0 2.73

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.55%. Couchbase has a consensus price target of $18.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Couchbase.

Volatility & Risk

BigBear.ai has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Couchbase beats BigBear.ai on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

