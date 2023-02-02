Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 66,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 110,949 shares.The stock last traded at $48.58 and had previously closed at $46.16.

The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

