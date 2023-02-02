Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

