H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$213.71 million during the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
