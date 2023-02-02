H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$213.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

