Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,015 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

