Huntington National Bank Acquires 54 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $598.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

