Huntington National Bank Buys 108 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

