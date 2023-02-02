Huntington National Bank Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.85.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

