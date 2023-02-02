Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

