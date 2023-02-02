Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

