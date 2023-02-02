Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

CBOE stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

