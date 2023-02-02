Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $184,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $184,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at $990,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $450,068 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

