Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

