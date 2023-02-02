Huntington National Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biogen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $291.60 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

