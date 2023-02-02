Huntington National Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.