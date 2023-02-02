Huntington National Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %

PAYX opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

