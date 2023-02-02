Huntington National Bank Has $510,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ALB opened at $285.90 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

