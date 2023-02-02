Huntington National Bank Has $560,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ET opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.