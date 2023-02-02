Huntington National Bank Has $871,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $281.56 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $301.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

