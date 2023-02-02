Huntington National Bank Has $910,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown by 27.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.
Crown Price Performance
Shares of Crown stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown (CCK)
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.