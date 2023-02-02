Huntington National Bank Has $910,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown by 27.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

