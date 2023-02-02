Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VBR stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.