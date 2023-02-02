Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Price Performance

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.