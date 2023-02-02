Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

IWL stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

