Huntington National Bank Purchases 392 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

