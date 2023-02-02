Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.
K opened at $68.26 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
