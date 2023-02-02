Huntington National Bank Sells 106 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $758.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

