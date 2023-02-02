Huntington National Bank Sells 125 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,965,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 873,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

