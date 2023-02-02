Huntington National Bank Sells 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,495.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,434.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,322.06. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

