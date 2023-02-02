Huntington National Bank Sells 213 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

Shares of TT opened at $178.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $194.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

