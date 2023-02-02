Huntington National Bank Sells 3,172 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $398.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

