Huntington National Bank Sells 389 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.