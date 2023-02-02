Huntington National Bank Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $101.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

