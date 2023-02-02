Huntington National Bank Sells 881 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.16 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $82.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.