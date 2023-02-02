Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

