IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 13,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 200,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $43,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $503,228. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.