Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

