Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $409.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

