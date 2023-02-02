Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 254 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.29. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.70.

A number of analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

