Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 5,160.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

ENR opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

