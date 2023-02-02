Inspire Investing LLC Buys 328 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

