Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $99.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

