Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,742,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.