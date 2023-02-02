Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

