Inspire Investing LLC Has $208,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.