Inspire Investing LLC Has $208,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 102.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.5 %

UCBI stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

