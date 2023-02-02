Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

