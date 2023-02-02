Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Big Lots by 20.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of BIG opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.94%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

