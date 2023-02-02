Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

